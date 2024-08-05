Submit Release
Statement of Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on the defense cooperation pact between PH and Germany

August 5, 2024

By committing to broader defense cooperation, the Philippines and Germany are reinforcing their diplomatic and military ties. This initiative signifies a significant step in enhancing our nation's defense capabilities and strategic partnerships.

Given the evolving security challenges, the defense cooperation arrangement with Germany will undeniably bolster our defense posture and staunchly uphold the rules-based international order.

The German Federal Defense Minister's pronouncements that their engagements in the Philippines and other countries in the Indo-Pacific region are not directed against any nation, align with our shared commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the region through cooperation and mutual respect.

Nonetheless, it's reassuring to know that such an offer was made, as it will greatly bolster our military's ability to protect our sovereignty and ensure the security of our people.

