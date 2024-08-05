Air-Dried Food Global Market 2024 To Reach $157.35 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.3%

Air-Dried Food Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Air-Dried Food Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The air-dried food market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $109.75 billion in 2023 to $118.59 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to traditional food preservation practices, increased consumer demand for convenience foods, extended shelf life of air-dried products, cost-effective preservation method, rise in awareness of food waste reduction.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The air-dried food market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $157.35 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to preservation of nutritional value in dried foods, growth in dehydrated snack consumption, expansion of the snack and convenience food industry, adoption of air drying in home food preservation, demand for lightweight and portable food options, rise in urbanization and busy lifestyles, customization and personalization of air-dried food products, integration of exotic and international flavors.

Growth Driver Of The Air-Dried Food Market

Increasing consumption of convenience foods is expected to boost the growth of the air-dried food market going forward. Convenience food refers to food that has been frozen, dried, or canned and can be heated and made quickly and easily. Air-drying is a convenient food preservation technique that dries out the food to prevent bacterial development, increase shelf life, and decrease the growth of foodborne pathogens. Convenience foods are air-dried foods that are simple to prepare and store, making them a quick and easy alternative to foods that need refrigeration.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the air-dried food market include Nestle S.A., PepsiCo. Inc., Unilever Group, Mars Incorporated, Mondelez International Inc., Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the air-dried food market. Major companies operating in the air-dried food market are focused on innovating new products to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Product: Fruits And Vegetables, Herbs And Spices, Meat And Seafood, Other Products

2) By Form: Powder, Granules, Flakes

3) By Technique: Hot-Air Dried Food, Freeze Dried Food

4) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retailers

5) By End User: Processed Food Industry, HoReCa Sector, Household, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the air-dried food market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the air-dried food market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Air-Dried Food Market Definition

Air-dried food refers to lightweight, compact, and easy-to-carry food items that have been preserved by removing moisture through exposure to air. It provides a convenient and nourishing food source that requires minimal preparation.

Air-Dried Food Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Air-Dried Food Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on air-dried food market size, air-dried food market drivers and trends, air-dried food market major players, air-dried food competitors' revenues, air-dried food market positioning, and air-dried food market growth across geographies. The air-dried food market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

