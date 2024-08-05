AI-Based Fever Detection Camera Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

AI-Based Fever Detection Camera Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's AI-Based Fever Detection Camera Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AI-based fever detection camera market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.15 billion in 2023 to $2.33 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased focus on public health and safety, global pandemics and disease outbreaks, adoption of infrared imaging technology, growth in non-contact temperature measurement, surge in demand for remote health monitoring.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The AI-based fever detection camera market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.26 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to integration of fever detection in access control systems, expansion of healthcare and hospitality industries, regulatory mandates for temperature screening, adoption of fever detection cameras in transportation hubs, rise in deployment in educational institutions.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global AI-Based Fever Detection Camera Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=12712&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The AI-Based Fever Detection Camera Market

The rising demand for remote monitoring is expected to propel the growth of the AI-based fever detection camera market going forward. Remote monitoring refers to the continuous observation and control of systems, processes, or activities from a distance, typically facilitated by technology and communication tools. Remote monitoring uses AI-based fever detection cameras to automate and enhance the identification of individuals with elevated body temperatures, aiding in the early detection of potential health risks.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ai-based-fever-detection-camera-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the AI-based fever detection camera market include Panasonic Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, NEC Corporation, Baidu Inc., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the AI-based fever detection camera market. Major companies operating in AI-based fever detection cameras are introducing innovative solutions to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Type: Turret Or Bullet Cameras, Handheld Cameras

3) By Resolution: High Resolution Camera, Medium Resolution Camera, Low Resolution Camera

4) By End-User: Airports, Hospitals, Public Places, Enterprises Or Factories, Banks, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the artificial intelligence-based fever detection camera market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the ai-based fever detection camera market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

AI-Based Fever Detection Camera Market Definition

An artificial intelligence-based fever detection camera is a system that utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) technology to detect and measure body temperature, particularly to identify individuals with potential fever symptoms. These cameras employ AI algorithms to analyze thermal data and recognize faces, even if they are covered with masks.

AI-Based Fever Detection Camera Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The AI-Based Fever Detection Camera Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on AI-based fever detection camera market size, AI-based fever detection camera market drivers and trends, AI-based fever detection camera market major players, AI-based fever detection camera competitors' revenues, AI-based fever detection camera market positioning, and AI-based fever detection camera market growth across geographies. The AI-based fever detection camera market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence Services Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-services-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence Chip Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-chip-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Elevate Your Lifestyle: Luxury Furniture Market Insights, Growth Drivers and Sustainable Elegance!