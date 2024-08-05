Global Lithium-ion Battery Binders Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Lithium-ion Battery Binders Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The lithium-ion battery binders market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.12 billion in 2023 to $2.51 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to surge in electric vehicle adoption, expansion of portable electronic devices, growth in renewable energy storage, increase in consumer electronics demand, adoption of lithium-ion batteries in aerospace.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The lithium-ion battery binders market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.68 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to improvement in energy density of batteries, growth in electric grid applications, adoption of lithium-ion batteries in medical devices, demand for lightweight battery solutions, integration of lithium-ion batteries in smart devices, customization of binders for specific battery chemistries.

Growth Driver Of The Lithium-ion Battery Binders Market

The growing adoption of electric vehicles (eVs) is expected to propel the growth of the lithium-ion battery binders market going forward. Electric vehicles (eVs) refer to vehicles that are powered by one or more electric motors using electrical energy stored in rechargeable batteries or obtained from an external source. Lithium-ion batteries are the most used type of battery in electric vehicles (eVs) due to their high energy density, reliability, and ability to provide sufficient power for driving longer distances on a single charge. These batteries have revolutionized the EV industry and have become the preferred choice for automotive manufacturers.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the lithium-ion battery binders market include Mitsui Chemicals Inc., BASF SE, Dow, SABIC, LG Chem, Covestro AG, Solvay SA, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corporation.

Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the lithium-ion battery binder market. Major companies operating in the lithium-ion battery binder market are focused on developing innovative products and solutions to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Type: Anode Binders, Cathode Binders

2) By Battery Chemistry: Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Lithium Titanate Oxide, Other Battery Chemistries

3) By Material: Polyvinylidene Fluoride, Carboxymethyl Cellulose, Polymethyl Methacrylate, Styrene Butadiene Copolymer, Other Materials

4) By Application: Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Energy Storage, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the lithium-ion battery binders market in 2023. The regions covered in the lithium-ion battery binders market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Lithium-ion Battery Binders Market Definition

Lithium-ion battery binders refer to the materials designed to hold together the active components of a lithium-ion battery, specifically the cathode and anode materials, along with the conductive additives and electrolytes. It is used to bind the coatin’'s parts and aid in bonding the layer to the metal or membrane separator.

Lithium-ion Battery Binders Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Lithium-ion Battery Binders Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on lithium-ion battery binders market size, lithium-ion battery binders market drivers and trends, lithium-ion battery binders market major players, lithium-ion battery binders competitors' revenues, lithium-ion battery binders market positioning, and lithium-ion battery binders market growth across geographies. The lithium-ion battery binders market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

