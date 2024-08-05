Industrial Glucose Global Market 2024 To Reach $60.5 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.4%

Industrial Glucose Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The industrial glucose market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $43.95 billion in 2023 to $47.17 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growth in food and beverage industry expansion of pharmaceuticals sector, increased use in confectionery products, rising demand in biotechnology applications, adoption in animal feed industry, enhanced sweetening properties.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The industrial glucose market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $60.5 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to development of high-fructose corn syrup (hfcs), improved production efficiency, rising popularity of glucose in sports nutrition, increased use in personal care products, adoption in the biofuel production process, rise of glucose syrup in gluten-free products, focus on transparency in labeling and sourcing, rising demand for liquid glucose.

Growth Driver Of The Industrial Glucose Market

The increasing demand for food and beverages is expected to propel the growth of the industrial glucose market going forward. The food and beverage industry refers to all businesses that handle the processing, packaging, and distribution of uncooked food products, freshly prepared foods, and alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages. Industrial glucose adds sweetness to various foods and beverages, including baked items, jellies and sauces, canned foods, beer, and soft drinks.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the industrial glucose market include Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Dr. Oetker UK Ltd., Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Freres SA.

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the industrial glucose market. Major companies operating in the industrial glucose market are introducing innovative products to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Type: Liquid Glucose, Powder Glucose, Other Types

2) By Source: Corn, Wheat, Potato, Other Sources

3) By Grade: Standard Purity, High Purity

4) By Application: Foods And Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial, Animal Feed, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the industrial glucose market in 2023. It is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the industrial glucose market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Industrial Glucose Market Definition

Industrial glucose refers to sugar from the hydrolysis of starch from plants, including corn, barley, rice, potatoes, or wheat. It is primarily used as a sweetener in various food products, such as confectionery, biscuits, ice creams, jellies, preserves, pastries, and liquors.

Industrial Glucose Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Industrial Glucose Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on industrial glucose market size, industrial glucose market drivers and trends, industrial glucose market major players, industrial glucose competitors' revenues, industrial glucose market positioning, and industrial glucose market growth across geographies. The industrial glucose market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

