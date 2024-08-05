Detailed investigations into Barossa Valley proposal

Release date: 04/08/24

An application for a new five-star hotel and event space in the Barossa Valley will be subject to the state’s most rigorous development assessment.

Private developers are seeking approval for the Tweedies Gully Winery and Tourist Accommodation Project on Hoffnungsthal Road, approximately halfway between Williamstown and Lyndoch.

The project will be subject to an impact assessed development pathway, the most thorough and stringent development assessment process in South Australia.

The nature, location and potential impact of the proposal are considered beyond the scope of a traditional code assessment pathway.

The impact assessed development pathway will include a significant public consultation process.

The proposal will be thoroughly examined through an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) process, which will investigate potential bushfire hazard risk, traffic impacts, infrastructure requirements, urban design and water management.

An EIS assessment allows for a whole of government consideration, a broader level of public consultation, council and state agency referral, and an independent guidelines and assessment process overseen by the State Planning Commission for what would be a major project for both the Barossa region and state.

The location is within Barossa Council area and forms part of the Barossa Valley Character Preservation District.

A formal design review process is also proposed between the proponent’s project team and the Government Architect.

Significant tourism developments have already been established in the Barossa region, notably in Tanunda, Rowland Flat and Seppeltsfield. But the demand from the tourism industry for a high-end accommodation facility in the region means a suitable development assessment pathway needs to be established.

This proposed development is significant to the Barossa Valley and the State’s tourism sector.

The proposal involves a range of environmental, social, and economic impacts that require careful and detailed assessment.

The project will be subject to the most rigorous assessment possible and include comprehensive community consultation.