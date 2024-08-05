Global Octyl Salicylate Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Octyl Salicylate Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The octyl salicylate market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.13 billion in 2023 to $1.21 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growth in cosmetic and personal care industry, increase in consumer awareness of uv protection, expansion of organic and natural cosmetics, rise in skincare product demand, increase in outdoor recreational activities.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The octyl salicylate market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.53 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to demand for photostable sunscreen ingredients, expansion of the fragrance industry, influence of fashion and beauty standards, rise in dermatologist recommendations, introduction of water-resistant formulas.

Growth Driver Of The Octyl Salicylate Market

The increasing demand for personal care products is expected to propel the growth of the octyl salicylate market going forward. A personal care product refers to a group of self-care items used for personal hygiene, cleaning, and grooming. They consist of shampoos, conditioners, toothpaste, creams, coloring products for hair, lipsticks, beauty products, bath soaps, detergents, sunscreens, scents, and home items. Octyl salicylate is used in personal care goods, such as sunscreens, lotions, and other personal care products, to protect skin primarily from UVB rays.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the octyl salicylate market include Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the octyl salicylate market. Major companies operating in the octyl salicylate market are developing innovative products to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Type: Colorless, Light Yellow

2) By Application: Perfume, Soap, Cosmetics, Sunscreens, Other Applications

3) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

4) By End-User: Personal Care, Consumer Goods

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the octyl salicylate market in 2023. The regions covered in the octyl salicylate market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Octyl Salicylate Market Definition

Octyl salicylate is a colorless, oily liquid ester formed by condensing salicylic acid with 2-ethyl hexanol. It is an organic compound used as an ingredient in sunscreens and cosmetics to absorb ultraviolet B rays from the sun.

