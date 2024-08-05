Artificial Intelligence In Cancer Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Artificial Intelligence In Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024 –Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Artificial Intelligence In Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024 –Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence In Cancer Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The artificial intelligence in cancer diagnostics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.18 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.8%. ”
— The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The artificial intelligence in cancer diagnostics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.3 billion in 2023 to $0.4 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased cancer incidence, big data availability, rise of personalized oncology, precision medicine initiatives, integration of genomic data.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated
The artificial intelligence in cancer diagnostics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.18 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to clinician shortages, population aging, global telemedicine adoption, integration of ai with electronic health records, growing cancer screening programs.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Artificial Intelligence In Cancer Diagnostics Market With A Detailed Sample Report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=12685&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Artificial Intelligence In Cancer Diagnostics Market
The rising prevalence of cancer is expected to propel the growth of artificial intelligence in the cancer diagnostics market going forward. Cancer refers to uncontrolled cell growth, which impacts various organs and contributes to significant morbidity and mortality worldwide. Artificial intelligence is utilized in cancer diagnostics for accurate and efficient analysis of medical imaging data, aiding in the early detection and precise classification of cancerous lesions.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-in-cancer-diagnostics-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends
Key players in the artificial intelligence in cancer diagnostics market include Microsoft Corporation, Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson's, Siemens, Roche Holding AG, Google LCC, International Business Machines Corporation.
Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in artificial intelligence in the cancer diagnostics market. Major companies operating in the market are concentrating on creating innovative tools for various cancer conditions and sustaining their position in the market.

Segments:
1) By Component: Software Solutions, Hardware, Services
2) By Cancer Type: Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Brain Tumor, Other Types
3) By Application: Screening And Diagnosis, Tumor Identification, Surveillance, Treatment
4) By End-User: Hospitals, Medical Research Institute, Diagnostic Centers, Contract Research Organization

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market
North America was the largest region in the artificial intelligence in cancer diagnostics market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the artificial intelligence in cancer diagnostics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Artificial Intelligence In Cancer Diagnostics Market Definition
Artificial intelligence (AI) in cancer diagnostics refers to the use of advanced computational techniques and algorithms to assist in detecting, diagnosing, and characterizing cancer. Artificial intelligence (AI) is used in cancer diagnostics to improve the speed, accuracy, and efficiency of cancer imaging tests and to detect mammographic abnormalities with comparable accuracy to radiologists.

Artificial Intelligence In Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:
• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future
• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.
The Artificial Intelligence In Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on artificial intelligence in cancer diagnostics market size, artificial intelligence in cancer diagnostics market drivers and trends, artificial intelligence in cancer diagnostics market major players, artificial intelligence in cancer diagnostics competitors' revenues, artificial intelligence in cancer diagnostics market positioning, and artificial intelligence in cancer diagnostics market growth across geographies. The artificial intelligence in cancer diagnostics market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence Services Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-services-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence Chip Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-chip-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company
The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database
The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information
The Business Research Company
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn

You just read:

Artificial Intelligence In Cancer Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708 info@tbrc.info
Company/Organization
TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd.
Jubilee Hills road number-1
Hyderabad, 500033
India
+91 88972 63534
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Business Research Company provides over 10,000+ market research reports covering 27 industries across 60+ geographies. The reports provide the most comprehensive understanding of the market for a period of over 10 years including historic and forecasted market sizing information, market segmentations, market shares and key trends and strategies. We are a leading market research company that excels in customer, market, product and competitor information. We provide actionable market insights using secondary research, expert interviews, proprietary data and in-house knowledge. The Business Research Company’s 350+ in-house experts in 28 countries maintain 1,500,000 datasets across 27 Industries including services, manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and technology. We offer targeted intelligence services to enable your strategic decision-making, from choosing your markets to targeting your customers and out-smarting your competitors.

The Business Research Company

More From This Author
Cargo Scanning Equipment Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033
Beverage Multipack Shrink Film Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033
Baobab Ingredient Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
View All Stories From This Author