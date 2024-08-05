Global Next-Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Next-Generation Antibody Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The next-generation antibody therapeutics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $6.14 billion in 2023 to $6.9 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to monoclonal antibody success, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, approval of antibody-drug conjugates, growth of immunotherapy, gene therapy and antibodies.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The next-generation antibody therapeutics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $10.41 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to biosimilar development, bispecific antibodies development, nanobody development, patient-centric approaches, immunomodulatory antibodies, expanded applications in autoimmune diseases, continuous manufacturing.

Growth Driver Of The Next-Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the next-generation antibody therapeutics market going forward. Chronic diseases are problems that last a year or longer, necessitating continuing medical care, restricting everyday activities, or both. Next-generation antibody therapeutics have a therapeutic function for individuals with chronic illnesses that deliver more focused care, which would benefit patients’ outcomes.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the next-generation antibody therapeutics market include Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca PLC, GlaxoSmithKline PLC.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the next-generation antibody therapeutics market. Major companies operating in the next-generation antibody therapeutics market are concentrating on creating technologically advanced products to strengthen their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Types Of Antibodies: Monoclonal Antibodies, Polyclonal Antibodies, Biospecific Antibodies, Antibody-Drug Conjugates, Other Types

2) By Therapeutic Area: Oncology, Autoimmune Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Neurodegenerative Disorders, Other Therapeutic Areas

3) By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the next-generation antibody therapeutics market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the next-generation antibody therapeutics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Next-Generation Antibody Therapeutics Market Definition

Next-generation antibody therapeutics are advanced antibody-based drugs in structure, functionality, and therapeutic potential beyond traditional monoclonal antibodies. It treats several severe medical problems, including cancer, infectious infections, and immunological disorders.

Next-Generation Antibody Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Next-Generation Antibody Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on next-generation antibody therapeutics market size, next-generation antibody therapeutics market drivers and trends, next-generation antibody therapeutics market major players, next-generation antibody therapeutics competitors' revenues, next-generation antibody therapeutics market positioning, and next-generation antibody therapeutics market growth across geographies. The next-generation antibody therapeutics market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

