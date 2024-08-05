Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipsets Global Market Report 2024 –Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipsets Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The artificial intelligence (AI) chipsets market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $14.82 billion in 2023 to $20.79 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise in machine learning applications, growth in deep learning technologies, expansion of data analytics, adoption of ai in consumer electronics, increase in cloud computing.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The artificial intelligence (AI) chipsets market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $72.71 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to surge in demand for ai in autonomous vehicles, surge in ai chipsets for natural language processing, rise of ai in cybersecurity solutions, increase in ai-powered iot devices, customized ai chipsets for industry-specific applications.

Growth Driver Of The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipsets Market

The rising demand for autonomous vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the artificial intelligence (AI) chipsets market going forward. An autonomous vehicle, also known as a driverless car, can run and execute critical activities without human involvement due to its capacity to recognize its environment. Artificial intelligence (AI) chipsets are essential for the operation of autonomous vehicles as they offer the processing capacity, machine learning capabilities, and real-time decision-making required for safe and effective self-driving experiences.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the artificial intelligence (AI) chipsets market include Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Huawei Technologies Corporate Limited, Intel Corp.

Major companies operating in the artificial intelligence (AI) chipsets market are developing new products such as AI accelerators to gain a competitive edge in the market. An AI accelerator, also known as a neural processing unit (NPU), is a specialized piece of hardware or software designed to dramatically speed up artificial intelligence (AI) workloads, particularly those involving deep learning.

Segments:

1) By Hardware: Processor, Memory, Network

2) By Function: Training, Inference

3) By Technology: Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Context-Aware Computing, Computer Vision, Predictive Analysis

4) By End-User: Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive, Agriculture, Retail, Cybersecurity, Human Resources, Marketing, Law, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the artificial intelligence (AI) chipsets market in 2023. The regions covered in the artificial intelligence (ai) chipsets market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipsets Market Definition

Artificial intelligence (AI) chipsets are specialized hardware components designed to efficiently perform the computational tasks required for AI applications. They are used in various applications, including autonomous vehicles, robotics, natural language processing, computer vision, and many other AI-driven systems.

