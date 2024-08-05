Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

Antibody Contract Manufacturing Global Market Report 2024 –Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The antibody contract manufacturing market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $25.27 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The antibody contract manufacturing market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $12.84 billion in 2023 to $14.71 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased demand for monoclonal antibodies, shift towards personalized medicine, cost optimization, stringent regulatory requirements, globalization of biologics.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The antibody contract manufacturing market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $25.27 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing r&d spending, expansion of bispecific and multispecific antibodies, rise of antibody-drug conjugates (adcs), increasing healthcare infrastructure, growing government initiatives.

Growth Driver Of The Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market

The rising number of clinical trials is expected to propel the growth of the antibody contract manufacturing market going forward. Clinical trials are research studies conducted with human participants to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of new medical treatments, interventions, or diagnostic procedures. The number of clinical trials involving antibody-based therapeutics or diagnostics expands, for high-quality antibodies, ensuring a timely and compliant supply for clinical trials.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the antibody contract manufacturing market include AbbVie Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim Biopharmaceuticals GmbH, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the antibody contract manufacturing market. Major companies operating in the antibody contract manufacturing market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Product: Monoclonal Antibodies, Polyclonal Antibodies, Other Products

2) By Source: Mammalian, Microbial

3) Scale Of Operation: Preclinical, Clinical, Commercial

4) By End-User: Biopharmaceutical Companies, Research Laboratories, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the antibody contract manufacturing market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the antibody contract manufacturing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market Definition

Antibody contract manufacturing refers to outsourcing the production and manufacturing of antibodies to specialized contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs). These CMOs are equipped with the expertise, infrastructure, and resources necessary to manufacture antibodies on behalf of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

