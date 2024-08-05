Global Neurological Biomarkers Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Neurological Biomarkers Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The neurological biomarkers market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $9.46 billion in 2023 to $10.63 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, aging population, drug development needs, increased funding for neurological research, personalized medicine.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The neurological biomarkers market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $17.18 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to biomarkers for early detection, biosensors, wearable devices, global health initiatives, patient-centric approach.

Growth Driver Of The Neurological Biomarkers Market

The increasing prevalence of neurological diseases is expected to propel the growth of the neurological biomarker market going forward. Neurological illnesses affect the brain, spinal cord, and all of the body's other nerves. Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative disorder affecting the neurological system and the areas of the body that are under the control of the nerves. Neurological biomarkers help provide an early diagnosis of Parkinson's disease using pathological, biochemical, and genetic testing.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the neurological biomarkers market include Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Thermos Fisher Scientific Inc., AstraZeneca PLC.

Major companies operating in the neurological biomarkers market are forming partnerships to develop new products and strengthen their positions in the market. Collaborations and partnerships in the neurological biomarkers market foster innovation, leverage complementary expertise, and accelerate the development and commercialization of advanced therapies by combining resources and capabilities.

Segments:

1) By Product: Proteomics Biomarker, Genomics Biomarker, Metabolomics Biomarker, Imaging Biomarker, Other Products

2) By Application: Alzheimer’s Disease, Parkinson’s Disease, Huntington's Disease, Schizophrenia, Depression, Multiple Sclerosis, Spinal Muscular Atrophy

3) By End-User: Hospital Laboratories, Clinical Diagnostic Centers, Research Organizations, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the neurological biomarkers market in 2023. The regions covered in the neurological biomarkers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Neurological Biomarkers Market Definition

A neurological biomarker is a substance that provides objective and quantifiable information about the presence, progression, or characteristics of a neurological disorder or condition. They are used in clinical practice during drug development.

Neurological Biomarkers Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Neurological Biomarkers Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on neurological biomarkers market size, neurological biomarkers market drivers and trends, neurological biomarkers market major players, neurological biomarkers competitors' revenues, neurological biomarkers market positioning, and neurological biomarkers market growth across geographies. The neurological biomarkers market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

