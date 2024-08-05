Artificial Intelligence In Epidemiology Global Market 2024 To Reach $1.86 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 29.2%

Artificial Intelligence In Epidemiology Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Artificial Intelligence In Epidemiology Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The artificial intelligence in epidemiology market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.52 billion in 2023 to $0.67 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to emergence of big data, globalization and travel, public health surveillance needs, outbreak response challenges, emergence of novel pathogens.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The artificial intelligence in epidemiology market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.86 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to data integration challenges, population growth, global health security investments, digital health adoption, one health approach, digital contact tracing.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=12687&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Artificial Intelligence In Epidemiology Market

The growing burden of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of artificial intelligence in the epidemiology market going forward. Chronic disease refers to a health condition or disease that is persistent or long-lasting in its effects, usually lasting for three months or longer, and may get worse over time. AI plays a significant role in various aspects of chronic disease epidemiology, including risk prediction, disease progression modeling, early detection, and diagnosis.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-in-epidemiology-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the artificial intelligence in epidemiology market include Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Facebook Inc., Roche Holding AG, Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Major companies operating in the artificial intelligence in epidemiology market are focusing on innovative products such as stroke scoring tool to better meet the needs of their existing consumers. Stroke scoring tools are clinical assessments used by healthcare professionals to quickly and objectively evaluate the severity of a stroke.

Segments:

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment: Web-Based, Cloud-Based

3) By Application: Infection Prediction And Forecasting, Disease And Syndromic Surveillance

4) By End-Use: Government And State Agencies, Research Laboratories, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Healthcare Providers

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the artificial intelligence in epidemiology market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the artificial intelligence in epidemiology market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Artificial Intelligence In Epidemiology Market Definition

Artificial intelligence in epidemiology refers to applying artificial intelligence (AI) techniques and tools to enhance and optimize epidemiological research and public health interventions. AI epidemiology assists in analyzing large datasets, identifying patterns and trends, supporting decision-making processes, and predicting disease outbreaks for disease prevention, monitoring, and control.

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

