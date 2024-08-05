Global Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The single-cell genome sequencing market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.17 billion in 2023 to $2.47 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased understanding of genetic heterogeneity, rising demand for precision medicine, increased cancer research, growth in prevalence of infectious diseases, increased healthcare spending.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The single-cell genome sequencing market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.27 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases, increasing neurological disorders, increasing government initiatives and funding, rise of contract research organizations (cros), increasing awareness of scrna-seq's potential.

Growth Driver Of The Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market

Increasing the prevalence of cancer is expected to propel the growth of the single-cell genome sequencing market going forward. Cancer is a broad category of illnesses where aberrant cells develop and divide out of control. It results from changes in the genes that regulate cell division and control the normal functioning of cells. Cancer is a disease characterized by genetic alterations, and single-cell genome sequencing can help uncover the genetic changes that occur in individual cancer cells.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the single-cell genome sequencing market include F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., DH Life Sciences LLC., Becton Dickinson And Company (BD), Agilent Technologies Inc.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the single-cell genome sequencing market. Major companies operating in the single-cell genome sequencing market are focused on developing technologically advanced solutions to strengthen their position.

Segments:

1) By Type: Instruments, Reagents

2) By Technology: Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction (qPCR), Microarray, Multiple Displacement Amplification (MDA)

3) By Disease Area: Cancer, Immunology, Prenatal Diagnosis, Neurobiology, Microbiology, Other Disease Areas

4) By Application: Circulating Cells, Cell Differentiation Or Reprogramming, Genomic Variation, Subpopulation Characterization, Other Applications

5) By End User: Academic Research Laboratories, Biotechnology Biopharmaceutical Companies, Clinics, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the single-cell genome sequencing market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the single-cell genome sequencing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Market Definition

Single-cell genome sequencing is a potent method for detecting genomic changes like copy number variations (CNVs) and point mutations and revealing cell-to-cell heterogeneity in biological materials. They are employed to investigate both healthy and diseased physiology.

Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on single-cell genome sequencing market size, single-cell genome sequencing market drivers and trends, single-cell genome sequencing market major players, single-cell genome sequencing competitors' revenues, single-cell genome sequencing market positioning, and single-cell genome sequencing market growth across geographies. The single-cell genome sequencing market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

