SuccessBooks® Announces Publishing Deal with William Dunn for 'The E-Myth Evolution' Co-Authored with Michael E. Gerber

SuccessBooks® is proud to announce that William Dunn, President and Owner of CNS, the nation's premier commercial cleaning service, has signed a publishing deal to co-author the highly anticipated book, "The E-Myth Evolution," alongside renowned business expert Michael E. Gerber and other leading professionals from around the world.

Scheduled for release in the Fall of 2024, "The E-Myth Evolution" is poised to captivate readers with tales of resilience, showcasing inspiring stories of overcoming misconceptions and achieving success.

About William “Bill” Dunn:

Bill Dunn is the president and owner of CNS, the country’s premier commercial cleaning service, providing full-service commercial cleaning to thousands of clients each month across the United States. Before CNS, Bill spent decades in the Wine and Spirits business, where he successfully recruited, hired, trained, and mentored future leaders. His ultimate dream was to one day own his own company, a dream that required years of planning, preparation, and a commitment to hard work.

Growing up on a farm, Bill learned the value of hard work early on. From mowing lawns and harvesting hay at 9 years old to working at his father’s truck stop at 14, Bill carried this strong work ethic into his professional life. Despite his significant success in the corporate world, Bill knew that if he didn’t make the jump into small business ownership as he approached age 50, it would only get harder to leave. So, in 2021, he and his wife Kim took the biggest financial risk yet when Bill left his management job and purchased CNS Cleaning Company. Under Bill’s leadership, the Philadelphia-based business, established over 40 years ago, has doubled in just two years.

In 2021, CNS had the honor of being selected to participate in the CNBC TV show “No Retreat,” where key executives from different businesses undergo a bootcamp that helps them team-build through adversity while also learning vital business practices. The show was heavily promoted on NBC and the radio program Morning Joe.

One of Bill’s proudest accomplishments as owner of CNS has been helping others succeed. As the company expands its reach, Bill and his team remain committed to the model that success comes from serving the customer’s needs at the highest level. Built from day one to be different, CNS’s experience, trustworthiness, and above all, customer service, set them apart from the rest.

To learn more, visit cnscleaningco.com or reach out to Bill directly at bdunn@cnscleaningco.com.



SuccessBooks® eagerly anticipates the release of "The E-Myth Evolution," inviting readers worldwide to benefit from the collective wisdom and diverse insights of William Dunn, Michael E. Gerber, and other leading professionals.