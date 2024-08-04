Submit Release
News Search

There were 134 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,637 in the last 365 days.

Tenaris completes Fourth and Last Tranche of its USD1.2 Billion Share Buyback Program

LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS and EXM Italy: TEN) (“Tenaris”) announced today the completion of the fourth and last tranche of its USD1.2 billion Share Buyback Program announced on November 1, 2023 (the “Program”).

During the fourth tranche, which ran from June 17, 2024, to (and including) August 2, 2024, the Company purchased a total of 19,452,939 ordinary shares for a total consideration of €278,698,899, or USD300 million.

During the Program, which ran from November 5, 2023, to (and including) August 2, 2024, the Company purchased a total of 71,679,768 ordinary shares, representing 6.07% of the total issued share capital at the beginning of the Program, for a total consideration of €1,108,668,602, or USD1.2 billion.

As of August 2, 2024, the Company held in treasury 53,900,466 ordinary shares, representing 4.64% of its total issued share capital.

Tenaris intends to cancel treasury shares purchased under the Program in due course.

Details of the above transactions are available on Tenaris’s corporate website under the Share Buyback Program Section https://ir.tenaris.com/share-buyback-program.

Some of the statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These risks include but are not limited to risks arising from uncertainties as to future oil and gas prices and their impact on investment programs by oil and gas companies.

Tenaris is a leading global supplier of steel tubes and related services for the world’s energy industry and certain other industrial applications.

Giovanni Sardagna
Tenaris
1-888-300-5432
www.tenaris.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Tenaris completes Fourth and Last Tranche of its USD1.2 Billion Share Buyback Program

Distribution channels: Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more