Intermittent Interruptions of Services DSMG in the Early Morning of August 5 due to Network Maintenance and Upgrade

MACAU, August 4 - The network system of DSMG will undergo maintenance and upgrade on August 5 (Monday) between 12a.m. and 7a.m. Please kindly be informed that during this period, there will be intermittent delays in certain information dissemination services. The 1311 telephone system inquiry service will also experience intermittent interruptions. Services will return to normal once the maintenance and upgrade work is completed. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.

