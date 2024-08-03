Over 20 communities become first to earn new Clean California designation

Governor Newsom marked three years of Clean California earlier this week. The Clean California program has created 18,000 jobs and hauled away more than 2.6 million cubic yards of litter – enough to cover nine lanes of Interstate 5 with an inch of trash from San Diego to the Canadian border.

The Clean California Community Designation Program highlights localities committed to a number of long-term, zero-litter policies designed to engage residents in supporting community beautification and environmental enhancement. Each municipality must complete 10 of 15 specific criteria to earn the designation. So far, 22 communities have taken this first step.

“Today, we celebrated the first communities pledging to earn the Clean California Community designation and encourage others from across the state to join,” said Caltrans Deputy Director Mike Keever during the cleanup in Fresno. “The designation spotlights communities that are zero-litter leaders with a vision for a better tomorrow. These leaders understand the long-term benefits to clean communities, and we applaud them for their efforts.”

Clean California Designation Program criteria include a commitment from top local officials, a litter abatement plan, regular local cleanups and litter collection drives, establishing measurements tracking litter removal, and engaging local stakeholders and businesses.

In return, designated communities receive “Clean California Community” signage, educational resources, free cleanup kits, cross-promotional Clean California materials, and priority access to Keep America Beautiful national grant opportunities.

The program’s goal is to enlist 100 communities by June 2025. For more information or an application for the Clean California Designation Program, visit cleanca.com/designation.

For other ways to help clean up your own community or to list a cleanup event, visit the volunteer page at cleanca.com/volunteer.