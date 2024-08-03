Governor Abbott Announces Approval Of Federal Disaster Assistance For Five Additional Counties Following Hurricane Beryl

TEXAS, August 3 - August 3, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott announced that the federal government has updated the Major Disaster Declaration for Hurricane Beryl to include five additional Texas counties now eligible for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Individual Assistance program.

"This approval to include five additional counties for individual assistance is a critical step forward to ensure Texans can recover and rebuild from Hurricane Beryl," said Governor Abbott. "As part of Texas' ongoing response to support impacted communities, we continue working closely with our federal and local partners to assess damages caused by this devastating hurricane. I thank the Texas Division of Emergency Management and local emergency management personnel for their tireless efforts to help their fellow Texans in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl."

After the completion and verification of damage assessments, the following counties have been deemed eligible for FEMA’s Individual Assistance program: Austin, Bowie, Shelby, Trinity, and Waller.

Qualifying Texans in the following counties are eligible for FEMA’s Individual Assistance program: Austin, Bowie, Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, Nacogdoches, Orange, Polk, San Jacinto, Shelby, Trinity, Walker, Waller, and Wharton. Texans can apply for FEMA disaster assistance online at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362.

FEMA’s Individual Assistance program funding assists with expenses such as temporary housing, emergency home repairs, uninsured and underinsured personal property losses, disaster legal services, disaster unemployment assistance, and medical, dental, and funeral expenses caused by the disaster.

Texas may request additional counties for federal assistance based on completion of damage assessments in impacted communities.

The State of Texas continues to take action to provide all available resources to help support local communities impacted by Hurricane Beryl, including: