See Kabuki Theatre and a modern take on classic Japanese comedy at Japanfest Atlanta

Kabuki is back in Atlanta after seven years. Don't miss it-- plus world renowned Rakugo performer Sunshine Katsura.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Experience Japan like never before at this year’s JapanFest Atlanta and celebrate 50+ years of friendship between Georgia and Japan. Held on September 21-22, 2024, from 10am to 6pm (Saturday) and 10am to 5pm (Sunday) at the Gas South Convention Center, JapanFest Weekend 2024 offers a fun time for everyone, as visitors can enjoy a wide array of performances, presentations, exhibits and authentic cuisine that will entertain, educate and delight.

JapanFest 2024 features an extraordinary lineup of headlining performers this year. Coming from Japan, Miyabiya showcases their mesmerizing blend of traditional and modernized Kabuki theater, a performing art that is a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage. In addition, Broadway performer and Rakugo master storyteller Katsura Sunshine, hailed as the "King of Kimono Comedy," showcases his own original material and captivating renditions of classic Japanese tales.

With the ever-popular Matsuriza Taiko Japanese Drum Troupe, Samurai Sword Soul, sumo, karate, kendo and kyudo martial arts demonstrations, among many other artists, guests will enjoy a full-day of entertainment.

JapanFest also features the best of Japanese cuisine in Atlanta. Local restaurants will offer a tantalizing menu of bento boxes, rice bowls, ramen noodles, sushi, yakisoba, shaved ice and more at the Japanese Food Court and Beer Garden. Cultural exhibits and workshops include, calligraphy, Bonsai, Ikebana flower arranging, Kimono fitting, origami, tea ceremony, Anime, and more.

At the festival's children's area, kids can make their own Japanese crafts and toys and try Kabuki face painting. They can even take part in carrying a traditional Japanese portable shrine at the o-mikoshi parade. Head down to Ginza Dori, named after Tokyo's famous shopping district, where you can experience Japanese festival-style games, accessories, snacks and toys.

Visitors can also purchase an array of Japanese goods, including kimono, Japanese tea, dolls, handmade crafts, anime/manga goods, and more at more than 100 vendor booths. Many of the over 600 Japanese-affiliated companies based in Georgia will display their products at the Japanese Businesses in Georgia (JBiG) exhibition. Interactive exhibits include the latest in Japanese technology, including automobiles, tractors, electronics, video games and virtual reality.

• Advanced Tickets: $16 (available until September 20th)

• Tickets at the Door: $20

• Family & Friends Package: $70 for 4 tickets or $90 for 5 tickets (available at the door)

• Children age 6 and under: FREE

Military personnel and seniors can purchase tickets at a discounted rate of $16 at the door. Group tickets are available for larger groups, and sponsorship opportunities are available for organizations looking to support the festival and gain a larger presence in the Japanese-American community.

Kindergarten through 12th grade teachers can get free tickets by applying through the JapanFest website. College groups can get discount ticket packages in the same way.

JapanFest would not be possible without the help of over 150 volunteers. To fill out a volunteer application, please visit www.japanfest.org/participate and click on "Volunteer".

Organized by the Japanese Chamber of Commerce of Georgia and The Japan-America Society of Georgia, with support by the Consulate General of Japan in Atlanta, the festival is designed to promote friendship and cultural exchange between the Japanese and American communities in the Southeast. Join the 20,000+ visitors it attracts annually.

Experience JapanFest 2023 Recap

