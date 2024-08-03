Delays on County Route 21/17, Pettyville Road, Beginning on Monday, August 5, 2024

Page Content

There will be delays on County Route 21/17, Pettyville Road, from milepost 0.00, to milepost 2.95, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., beginning on Monday, August 5, 2024, through Friday, August 16, 2024, for a culvert replacement.



Flagging personnel will be present to maintain traffic flow. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​​