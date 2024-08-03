Crooked Fork Road, (County Route 52), will be closed 0.50 miles east of the intersection of Perkins Hill Road, (County Route 52/4), from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily, beginning Monday, August 5, 2024, for piling installation. The closure is expected to last through Friday, August 16, 2024. Motorists are encouraged to take an alternate route and allow additional time for travel during construction.
Temporary Road Closure on Crooked Fork Road (County Route 52), Gilmer County, Beginning Monday, August 5, 2024
