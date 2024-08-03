TRAFFIC DELAY on County Route 19/15, Country Club Road to Begin Monday, August 5, 2024

Page Content

There will be a traffic delay on County Route 19/15, Country Club Road, from the intersection of US 19, Good Hope Pike, to where the road ends, just past HARP 901/54, Tennant Lane, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, August 5, 2024, through Monday, August 19, 2024, for paving and shoulder work. Daytime operations only.



One lane two-way traffic will be maintained with flaggers. Expect delays. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Please note that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​