Governor Cooper Appoints District Court Judges for Districts 27 and 43
Governor Roy Cooper has appointed two district court judges:
- B. Ashley Andrews as district court judge in Judicial District 27 (Rowan County). She will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge R. Marshall Bickett. Andrews is the owner of B. Ashley Andrews, Attorney at Law, PLLC and serves as privately assigned counsel for Indigent Defense Services. She received her Bachelor of Arts from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and her Juris Doctorate from the Elon University School of Law.
- Kristy L. Parton as district court judge in Judicial District 43 (Cherokee, Clay, Graham, Haywood, Jackson, Macon, and Swain counties). She will fill the vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Tessa Sellers to superior court. Parton currently serves at her own practice, Kristy L. Parton, Attorney at Law. She also serves as a guardian ad litem for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Family Safety Court, a guardian ad litem attorney advocate in Jackson County, and previously as a court-appointed family financial mediator. Parton received Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and her Juris Doctorate from the University of Kentucky College of Law.