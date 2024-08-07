COGIC General Council of Pastors and Elders Host Town Hall and Resource Summit on Economic Equity and Parity

The town hall will focus on facilitating access to resources for homeownership, grants and loans for small businesses and development strategies for community and economic developers.” — General Council of Pastors and Elders

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly respected General Council of Pastors and Elders (GCPE) of the Church Of God In Christ (COGIC) is pleased to announce a city-wide town hall meeting to engage local stakeholders, faith leaders, elected officials, community organizations, realtors, lenders, students, and other key community members. The town hall will focus on addressing Economic Equity and Parity for African Americans in Oklahoma, facilitating access to resources for homeownership, grants and loans for small businesses and development strategies for community and economic developers. All this will take place on Tuesday, August 20, 2024 at 11 am, coinciding with the opening day of the 2024 GCPE Shepherd's Conference in Oklahoma City, OK.

This significant discussion is precipitated by the historical “Black Wall Street Massacre” and its economic impact generationally on the African American community and families. The event aims to identify resources and develop initiatives that will pave the way for economic recovery and stabilization for African Americans in Oklahoma.

Event Details:

- Date: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 11am

- Location: Malcolm W. Coby Center

6800 Bryant Ave

Oklahoma City, OK

Invited Collaborators:

Small Business Administration

- Crowe Becon:

- Khary Bridgewater

- Elliott Johnson- NAREB:

- Dr. Courtney Johnson-Rose

- Bishop Craig Worsham

- Courtney Jones

- NAACP – Tulsa, OK Chapter:

- Dr. Franchesa Mays, President

- Greenwood Women’s Business Center – Tulsa, OK:

- Rev. Donna Jackson, Program Director

- OKC Lending Institutions:

- Regent Bank

- Wheatland Mortgage

-BK Hopgood, Coordinator

OK Elected Officials:

- Senator George Young

- Senator Nikki Nice

OK Mayors;

Mayor Marcus Woodard, Acadia, OK

Mayor Marilyn Jackson, Clearview, OK

Mayor James Leon Anderson, Grayson, OK

Church of God in Christ

Social Justice Ministry

Bishop Talbert Swan

COGIC Urban Initiatives

Elizabeth Wilson

Faith Based Community and Development Initiative & COGIC CEDC

Derrick Scott-Chairman

- Langston University

Vernon A.M.E. Church, Tulsa, OK:**

- Rev. Keith Rydel Mayes, Sr, Pastor

The town hall meeting will serve as a platform for participants to access resources for homeownership, small business loans and grants, as well as, access to resources to form Community Development Corporations. Following the discussion with the panel, attendees will have an opportunity for one on one talks with organization representatives and formulate plans and strategies aimed at achieving economic equity and parity. By bringing together a diverse group of collaborators, the GCPE seeks to foster a collaborative environment where actionable solutions can be developed to support economic growth and stability for African Americans in Oklahoma.

For more information about the town hall meeting and the 2024 GCPE Shepherd's Conference, please visit www.cogic.org.

About the General Council of Pastors and Elders of the Church Of God In Christ:

The General Council of Pastors and Elders of the Church Of God In Christ is dedicated to serving the community through faith-based initiatives and advocacy. The GCPE is committed to addressing social and economic issues that impact the African American community and works tirelessly to create pathways for empowerment and success.