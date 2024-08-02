Submit Release
Rosenow Timber management topic of Aug. 22 public meeting

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is holding an open house to discuss the habitat management, recreation use, wildlife populations and other topics of interest for the Rosenow Timber Wildlife Area, on Aug. 22, from 5-7 p.m., at the Dunlap City Hall, 716 Iowa Ave, in Dunlap.

This will be a come-and-go open house with staff from the private lands program, forestry, wildlife management, and law enforcement on hand to answer questions. The public is also invited to comment on the Forest Wildlife Stewardship Plan for the area.

Any person attending the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

