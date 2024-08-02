Bluewater Acquisition Corp. and AlphaDelta Management Corp. Announce Termination of LOI
CALGARY, Alberta, and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bluewater Acquisition Corp. ("Bluewater") (TSXV: BAQ.P) and AlphaDelta Management Corp. ("ADM") jointly announce that they terminated their letter of intent dated April 20, 2021 which they previously announced on April 20, 2021.
Further Information
For further information about Bluewater, please contact:
Michail Sapountzoglou
President, CEO, and CFO
306945226000
For further information about ADM, please contact:
Victor Therrien
CEO
7789876417
Victortherrien (WhatsApp)