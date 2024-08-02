Submit Release
Bluewater Acquisition Corp. and AlphaDelta Management Corp. Announce Termination of LOI

CALGARY, Alberta, and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bluewater Acquisition Corp. ("Bluewater") (TSXV: BAQ.P) and AlphaDelta Management Corp. ("ADM") jointly announce that they terminated their letter of intent dated April 20, 2021 which they previously announced on April 20, 2021.

Exchange Advisory

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its "regulation services provider" (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Further Information

For further information about Bluewater, please contact:

Michail Sapountzoglou
President, CEO, and CFO
306945226000

For further information about ADM, please contact:

Victor Therrien
CEO
7789876417
Victortherrien (WhatsApp)


