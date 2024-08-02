The California Supreme Court held yesterday that plaintiffs in representative actions—brought under legislation authorizing them to act as a private attorneys general in prosecuting labor law violations—do not have the right to intervene, object to, or move to vacate a judgment in a related action based on their status as proxies of the state even if the proposed settlement will resolve their claims.
PAGA Plaintiff Has No Right to Intervene in Similar Action
