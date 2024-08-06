Altano Group Partners with Park Equine Hospital to Elevate and Expand Services
Altano Group, a leading international network of equine veterinary clinics is delighted to announce their strategic partnership with Park Equine Hospital.
We are thrilled about our partnership with Park Equine and the incredible opportunities it presents in the heart of horse country.”LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, USA, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Altano Group, a leading international network of veterinary clinics specializing in equine care, is delighted to announce their strategic partnership with Park Equine Hospital. Situated in the heart of Lexington, Kentucky, known as the horse capital of the world, Park Equine Hospital epitomizes excellence, integrity, and compassionate care, aligning seamlessly with Altano Group’s mission to advance veterinary medicine.
— Dr. Chris Berezowski, Chief Medical Officer, Altano North America
Park Equine Hospital, nestled on a picturesque 26-acre property amidst beautiful horse farms, boasts an immaculate facility equipped with state-of-the-art technology including three barns, a surgical suite, ample paddocks, and a Hallmark Standing MRI. The facility provides an array of services such as elective and emergency surgery, sports medicine, lameness evaluation, general medicine, preventative/routine care, ambulatory care, general reproduction, advanced diagnostics, alternative therapies, and 24/7 emergency care.
Dr. John Park and Tonya Park emphasize the shared commitment to providing comprehensive, compassionate, and personalized care. "Through collaboration with Altano's worldwide network of veterinarians and specialists, the Park Equine Hospital team will be able to strengthen patient care and expand our surgery department as well as diagnostic and sports medicine services," they stated.
This partnership will leverage Altano's extensive resources to enhance Park Equine's ability to deliver top-tier veterinary care and cement their status as an employer of choice. Both teams are eager to collaborate, share knowledge, and implement efficient and effective methods for the best patient outcomes. Dr. Chris Berezowski, Chief Medical Officer, Altano North America added, “We are thrilled about our partnership with Park Equine and the incredible opportunities it presents in the heart of horse country. Park Equine’s culture and values closely align with those of Altano, and we eagerly anticipate a prosperous future together. We look forward to what this collaboration will bring and the positive impact it will have on the equine veterinary community.”
Park Equine’s dedication to meaningful and longstanding relationships with universities such as Lincoln Memorial University’s College of Veterinary Medicine and Auburn University’s College of Veterinary Medicine provide sustainability in the industry. Collaboration with education partners and Altano promises to facilitate growth, support hospitalizations and surgeries, and nurture the development of skilled associates, interns, and externs.
At its core, the partnership represents not just a fusion of expertise and resources but a shared vision for advancing equine veterinary medicine. The values of integrity, compassion, and excellence underpinning both organizations guarantee a strong and synergistic foundation. This collaboration will undoubtedly enhance the overall health and well-being of horses, mark a new standard in equine care, and reaffirm Altano's commitment to providing the highest quality veterinary service.
Lisa Floyd
Altano Group North America
+1 859-436-1320
lfloyd@altano-group.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube