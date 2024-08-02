Notice of Draft Facility-Wide Title V Air Quality Permit Modification Public Comment Period – Washington Convention and Sports Authority

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice Requesting Public Comment on Draft Facility-Wide Title V and Chapter 2 Air Quality Operating Permit Modification for Washington Convention and Sports Authority dba Events DC

Notice is hereby given that the Washington Convention and Sports Authority, which does business as (dba) Events DC has applied for a significant modification to a Title V air quality permit for the Walter E. Washington Conventions Center, pursuant to the requirements of Title 20 of the District of Columbia Municipal Regulations, Chapters 2 and 3 (20 DCMR Chapters 2 and 3). This permit covers the operate the following emission units and miscellaneous sources of air emissionsat the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, located at 801 Mount Vernon Place NW, Washington DC 20001:

Emission Unit ID and Location Emission Unit Name Description Boiler #1 & Boiler #2 Boiler #1 & Boiler #2 Two 30.0 million BTU per hour Unilux Model ZF-3000W boilers with Gordon-Piatt model F20.0-GO 400 burners Engine #1, Engine #2, Engine #3, and Engine #4 Engine #1, Engine #2, Engine #3, and Engine #4 Four 1,501 hp Mitsubishi Model S12H-PTA diesel internal combustion engines for emergency electricity generation. Each engine is equipped with a Steuler SCR Catalyst. The engines are non-NSPS units installed in 2002. Two Fire Pumps South and North Emergency Fire Pumps Two (2) Identical 177 kWm (237 hp) Emergency Fire Pumps, John Deere diesel-fired engines. Non-NSPS, Installed in 2002. Chapter 2 Permit Nos. 6954 & 6955 for these units are being incorporated into this permit.

In addition to the above equipment, the facility maintains the following insignificant/miscellaneous units:

Six 0.399 MMBTU/hr hot water heaters;

Two 4.5 MMBTU/hr mild weather boilers;

Two 1 MMBTU/hr boilers at the Carnegie Library;

57 pieces of natural gas-fired kitchen equipment;

Two 6,000 gallon No. 2 fuel oil storage tanks; and

Air conditioning and refrigeration operations.

The requested permit modification is to replace previously required catalyst sampling with periodic emissions tests and to update the designated responsible official for the facility. Also during this permit opening, the permit terms are being updated to reflect regulatory and reporting procedure updates that have occurred since the last permit amendment in 2021.

The contact person for the facility is Steven Tiller, Director, Facility Operations and Services at (202) 577-5012 or [email protected].

Based on these emission units, the facility has the potential to emit the following pollutants: sulfur dioxide (SO 2 ), oxides of nitrogen (NO x ), particulate matter, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), carbon monoxide, and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs).

The following is an estimate of overall potential emissions from the facility:

Plantwide Emissions Summary (tons per year) Pollutant Potential Emissions Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) 9.34 Oxides of Nitrogen (NO x ) 51.15 Total Particulate Matter (PM Total) – includes both filterable and condensable fractions 3.99 Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) 6.08 Carbon Monoxide (CO) 23.17 Total Hazardous Air Pollutants (HAPs) 0.64

This facility has the potential to emit 51.15 tons per year of oxides of nitrogen (NO x ). The value for this criteria pollutant exceeds the major source thresholds in the District of Columbia of 25 TPY of NO x . Because potential emissions of NO x exceed the relevant major source threshold, pursuant to 20 DCMR 300.1(a), the source is subject to Chapter 3 and must obtain an operating permit in accordance with that regulation and Title V of the federal Clean Air Act. This permit modification does not affect the potential emissions of the facility.

The Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE) has reviewed the permit application and related documents and has made a preliminary determination that the applicant meets all applicable air quality requirements promulgated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the District. Therefore, draft Title V permit No. 037-R1-A1 has been prepared.

The application, the draft permit and associated Fact Sheet and Statement of Basis, and all other materials submitted by the applicant [except those entitled to confidential treatment under 20 DCMR 301.1(c)] considered in making this preliminary determination are available for public review during normal business hours at the offices of the Department of Energy and Environment, 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor, Washington DC 20002. Copies of the draft TV permit and related fact sheet are available in the attachments section below.

A public hearing on this permitting action will not be held unless DOEE has received a request for such a hearing within 30 days of the publication of this notice. Interested parties may also submit written comments on the permitting action.



Comments on the draft Title V permit and any request for a public hearing should be addressed to:



Stephen S. Ours

Chief, Permitting Branch - Air Quality Division

Department of Energy and Environment

1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor

Washington, DC 20002

No comments or hearing requests submitted after September 3, 2024 will be accepted.

For more information, please contact Stephen S. Ours at (202) 498-8143 or [email protected].