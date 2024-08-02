AvidXchange to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVDX), a leading provider of accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers, today announced that members of the management team will participate in the following investor conferences:



KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum on Monday, August 5, 2024. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM MT.





SIG Get Carded: A Payments & Internet Finance Conference on Tuesday, August 13, 2024.





Seaport Financials and Fintech Conference on Thursday, August 15, 2024.



A live webcast of the presentation at the KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum will be available on the Events page of the AvidXchange investor relations website at https://ir.avidxchange.com/ . A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time.

About AvidXchange™

AvidXchange is a leading provider of accounts payable (“AP”) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers. AvidXchange’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for more than 8,000 businesses and it has made payments to more than 1,200,000 supplier customers of its buyers over the past five years. To learn more about how AvidXchange is transforming the way companies pay their bills, visit www.AvidXchange.com.