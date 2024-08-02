TWC Enterprises Limited Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results and Eligible Dividend

KING CITY, Ontario, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)

(in thousands of dollars except per share amounts)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Net earnings 3,159 8,114 2,458 63 Basic and diluted earnings per share 0.13 0.33 0.10 -



Operating Data



Three months ended Six months ended June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2023 Canadian Full Privilege Golf Members 15,063 15,156 Championship rounds – Canada 399,000 391,000 399,000 391,000 18-hole equivalent championship golf courses – Canada 35.5 35.5 18-hole equivalent managed championship golf courses – Canada 3.5 2.0 Championship rounds – U.S. 46,000 55,000 136,000 169,000 18-hole equivalent championship golf courses – U.S. 6.5 8.0



The following is an analysis of net earnings:



For the three months ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Operating revenue $ 62,183 $ 64,653 Direct operating expenses (1) 53,049 53,834 Net operating income (1) 9,134 10,819 Amortization of membership fees 1,126 1,137 Depreciation and amortization (3,681 ) (3,492 ) Interest, net and investment income 2,813 2,201 Other items (3,902 ) 176 Income taxes (2,331 ) (2,727 ) Net earnings $ 3,159 $ 8,114





For the six months ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Operating revenue $ 127,529 $ 91,163 Direct operating expenses (1) 113,938 74,973 Net operating income (1) 13,591 16,190 Amortization of membership fees 2,085 2,113 Depreciation and amortization (7,196 ) (6,954 ) Interest, net and investment income 5,598 4,281 Other items (8,503 ) (13,572 ) Income taxes (3,117 ) (1,995 ) Net earnings $ 2,458 $ 63



The following is a breakdown of net operating income (loss) by segment:



For the three months ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Net operating income (loss) by segment Canadian golf club operations $ 10,361 $ 10,289 US golf club operations (2024 - US $467,000; 2023 - US $744,000) 636 1,001 Corporate and other (1,863 ) (471 ) Net operating income (1) $ 9,134 $ 10,819





For the six months ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Net operating income (loss) by segment Canadian golf club operations $ 13,915 $ 13,141 US golf club operations (2024 - US $2,630,000; 2023 - US $3,139,000) 3,552 4,238 Corporate and other (3,876 ) (1,189 ) Net operating income (1) $ 13,591 $ 16,190



Operating revenue is calculated as follows:



For the three months ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Annual dues $ 18,246 $ 17,766 Golf 13,407 13,252 Corporate events 2,770 2,591 Food and beverage 9,798 10,011 Merchandise 4,581 4,528 Real estate 12,381 15,530 Rooms and other 1,000 975 Operating revenue $ 62,183 $ 64,653





For the six months ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Annual dues $ 35,753 $ 34,676 Golf 19,409 19,773 Corporate events 2,788 2,617 Food and beverage 11,065 11,439 Merchandise 6,336 5,920 Real estate 50,890 15,530 Rooms and other 1,288 1,208 Operating revenue $ 127,529 $ 91,163



Direct operating expenses are calculated as follows:



For the three months ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Operating cost of sales $ 6,284 $ 6,235 Real estate cost of sales 13,488 15,277 Labour and employee benefits 20,661 19,818 Utilities 1,884 1,841 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,367 1,327 Property taxes 665 685 Repairs and maintenance 1,114 1,124 Insurance 1,789 1,502 Turf operating expenses 2,215 2,057 Fuel and oil 484 401 Other operating expenses 3,098 3,567 Direct Operating Expenses (1) $ 53,049 $ 53,834





For the six months ended (thousands of Canadian dollars) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Operating cost of sales $ 8,131 $ 7,780 Real estate cost of sales 53,210 15,277 Labour and employee benefits 30,369 29,378 Utilities 3,584 3,578 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,843 2,812 Property taxes 2,548 2,536 Repairs and maintenance 2,268 2,199 Insurance 2,789 2,833 Turf operating expenses 2,528 2,364 Fuel and oil 584 539 Other operating expenses 5,084 5,677 Direct Operating Expenses (1) $ 113,938 $ 74,973

(1) Please see Non-IFRS Measures





Second Quarter 2024 Consolidated Operating Highlights

Operating revenue decreased 3.8% to $62,183,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2024 from $64,653,000 in 2023 due to the decline in real estate revenue from seven Highland Gate home sales compared to eight in 2023.

Direct operating expenses decreased 1.5% to $53,049,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2024 from $53,834,000 in 2023 due to the decline in real estate cost of sales from less home sales in 2024.

Net operating income for the Canadian golf club operations segment increased to $10,361,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2024 from $10,289,000 in 2023.

Interest, net and investment income increased to income of $2,813,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2024 from $2,201,000 in 2023 due to higher cash balances and the income earned on these balances.

Other items consist of the following income (loss) items:

For the three months ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Foreign exchange gain (loss) $ (22 ) $ 453 Unrealized loss on investment in marketable securities (5,119 ) (474 ) Insurance 621 - Equity income from investments in joint ventures - 260 Other 618 (63 ) Other items $ (3,902 ) $ 176



At June 30, 2024, the Company recorded unrealized losses of $5,119,000 on its investment in marketable securities (June 30, 2023 - $474,000). This loss is attributable to the fair market value adjustments of the Company's investment in Automotive Properties REIT.

Net earnings in the amount of $3,159,000 for the three month period ended June 30, 2024 changed from $8,114,000 in 2023 due to the unrealized loss in the amount of $5,119,000 on the Company’s investment in Automotive Properties REIT recorded in 2024. Basic and diluted earnings per share decreased to $0.13 per share in 2024, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.33 cents in 2023.

Non-IFRS Measures

TWC uses non-IFRS measures as a benchmark measurement of our own operating results and as a benchmark relative to our competitors. We consider these non-IFRS measures to be a meaningful supplement to net earnings. We also believe these non-IFRS measures are commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate our financial performance. These measures, which included direct operating expenses and net operating income do not have standardized meaning under IFRS. While these non-IFRS measures have been disclosed herein to permit a more complete comparative analysis of the Company’s operating performance and debt servicing ability relative to other companies, readers are cautioned that these non-IFRS measures as reported by TWC may not be comparable in all instances to non-IFRS measures as reported by other companies.

The glossary of financial terms is as follows:

Direct operating expenses = expenses that are directly attributable to company’s business units and are used by management in the assessment of their performance. These exclude expenses which are attributable to major corporate decisions such as impairment.

Net operating income = operating revenue – direct operating expenses

Net operating income is an important metric used by management in evaluating the Company’s operating performance as it represents the revenue and expense items that can be directly attributable to the specific business unit’s ongoing operations. It is not a measure of financial performance under IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to measures of performance under IFRS. The most directly comparable measure specified under IFRS is net earnings.

Eligible Dividend

Today, TWC Enterprises Limited announced an eligible cash dividend of 7.5 cents per common share to be paid on September 16, 2024 to shareholders of record as at August 30, 2024.

Corporate Profile

TWC is engaged in golf club operations under the trademark, “ClubLink One Membership More Golf.” TWC is Canada’s largest owner, operator and manager of golf clubs with 45.5 18-hole equivalent championship and 2 18-hole equivalent academy courses (including three managed properties) at 35 locations in Ontario, Quebec and Florida.

