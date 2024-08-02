Governor Kay Ivey Shares Back-to-School Message for Alabama Students

MONTGOMERY – As students across Alabama return to the classroom, Governor Kay Ivey today released a video message to encourage and inspire students and educators for the upcoming school year.

In the video, Governor Ivey shares her excitement for the new academic year and emphasizes the importance in shaping the future of Alabama. She encourages students to embrace their potential and reminds them that passion for learning is a cornerstone of the state’s success. Also, she recognizes the dedication of educators and thanks them for their unwavering commitment to nurturing the minds of Alabama’s youngest learners.

Click HERE for VIDEO.

Script:

Alabama students – it’s Governor Kay Ivey!

I hope you’ve had a wonderful summer filled with great fun…and plenty of reading and learning!

As many of you are returning to the classroom these next few days, I want to share a few words of encouragement.

Here in Alabama, we believe that strong students are key to our success.

Each one of you has the potential to make a difference – not just in your own lives – but in the future of Alabama and our nation.

Your passion for learning is what makes Alabama shine, and I’m looking forward to seeing the enthusiasm and hard work from students all across the state.

To our incredible teachers, thank you for your dedication in shaping the minds of our young learners.

As you guide and support our students, know that your hard work does not go unnoticed. You are the backbone of our education system, and we are grateful for everything you do.

Let’s make this school year the best one yet. Together, we will continue to build a brighter future for Alabama.

So, grab those backpacks, sharpen those pencils and let’s get to work!

Strong Students lead to a Strong Alabama. Go get ‘em!

For your publishing and broadcasting purposes, the governor’s video message can also be downloaded here:

https://youtu.be/vHGKXK5c8gU

###