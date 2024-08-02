DDOT Deploys New Red Light Automated Traffic Enforcement Cameras to Wards 2 and 8

(Washington, DC) — Today, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced the planned deployment of automated traffic enforcement cameras to new locations in Wards 2 and 8. A warning period for these cameras begins Aug. 1. The camera locations are traffic sites where data analysis has identified speeding and stop sign running as safety issues.

Once Photo Enforced signs are installed in the direction of travel before the enforcement cameras, a 30-day educational phase will start for each camera deployment. During this period, violators will receive warning citations. After the 30-day warning period, DDOT will begin issuing notices of infraction with fines that are $100 for running the red light and not stopping behind the clearly indicated stop line.

The new photo enforcement locations and timelines are as follows:

Location Camera Type Deployment timeline Rhode Island Avenue ne/b @ Montana Avenue NE Red-light August 2024 M St. w/b @ Wisconsin Avenue NW Red-light August 2024

For more information about automated camera safety enforcement locations please visit ate.ddot.dc.gov.

DDOT encourages drivers to register for the District's Ticket Alert Service (TAS). To learn more about TAS, visit: dmv.dc.gov/service/registration-ticket-alert-service-tas