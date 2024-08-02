$MAGAA Electrifies Bitcoin 2024 with Donald Trump Jr. and Tucker Carlson

As the wildest political season ever enters the home stretch, $MAGAA hits all-time highs in enthusiasm and market cap in its effort to Make America Great Again, Again

Washington, D.C., Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- $MAGAA, the PolitiFi memecoin launched on the Ethereum blockchain that seeks to represent political movements and ideals in the digital age, is riding high after hosting an immensely popular and successful event with Donald Trump Jr. and Tucker Carlson at the Bitcoin 2024 conference. Hosted at Nashville’s L27 Rooftop Lounge, the star-studded gathering was one of the highlights not only for conference attendees, but for the thousands of viewers from around the globe who watched online.

Trump Jr. and Carlson both detailed their respective journeys from crypto novices to enthusiastic crypto and memecoin adopters, and discussed how new financial movements like $MAGAA can serve as a bulwark against government interference and manipulation, first in individual remarks and then in a Q&A panel co-moderated by political commentator Camryn Kinsey and Bitcoin Conference CEO David Bailey.

Anybody who missed the event can watch a replay of the X live broadcast at https://x.com/i/broadcasts/1mrGmMpEAVWGy.



“It's all about freedom. What scares the government is that the power that they have unnecessarily exerted over us, that we've probably let them get away with for far too long, this is such an incredible check and balance to that insanity,” Trump Jr. stated in his introduction. “This is going to be an unstoppable force and, ultimately, the future of finance.”



“We need another system and I think crypto is, by far, the most promising answer to that,” added Carlson during his remarks.



As the wildest political season ever sprints to the finish line, $MAGAA has seen community interest and its market cap soar to all-time highs, especially in the direct wake of Bitcoin 2024. This explosive growth underscores the strong support and belief in the token's mission and potential. $MAGAA also remains incredibly popular within online communities like X and Reddit’s WallStreetBets.



"We saw an opportunity to create a bridge between crypto and the real world, mainstream media, and getting people interested and incentivized to help us Make America Great Again, Again,” said $MAGAA founding member Mike Miglio. “Donald Trump is going to continue to make history this year as the most presidential figure ever and $MAGAA is going to help him do it.”



Earlier this year, the $MAGAA team sent 10 million $MAGAA tokens to Donald Trump’s ERC-20 wallet, making it the fifth most valued crypto asset in his public portfolio. As the value of $MAGAA goes up, the value of Trump’s holdings will also go up. $MAGAA also uses the token’s buy and sell taxes to fund conservative initiatives, Trump 2024 promotional activities and charities that are fighting overregulation, left-wing pet causes and the Woke Mind Virus.



The success of $MAGAA illustrates the relevance and power of memecoins and their communities to drive political discourse and achieve financial freedom. Backed by a team of experienced marketers and political insiders, $MAGAA seeks to create a passionate following around shared belief systems and drive significant market impact through strategic influencer engagement and media partnerships. Memecoins like $MAGAA are not just cryptocurrencies; they are movements that unite people around shared ideals and create momentum for change.



