16th circuit commission seeks applicants for Del Muro circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County





2 August 2024





KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications for the position of circuit judge, Division 4 of the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit (Jackson County). This position is being created by the retirement of Judge Justine E. Del Muro effective August 1, 2024. Del Muro has served as a circuit judge of the Jackson County circuit court since 1993.





Article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution requires that a circuit judge be at least 30 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a citizen of the United States for at least 10 years, a qualified voter in Missouri for the three years preceding selection, and a resident of the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit for at least one year.





Citizens are encouraged to nominate well-qualified candidates for the commission’s consideration. Nominations should be submitted to the contact person listed below.











For those interested in applying, the application and instructions are available here:







Guidelines for References

The commission must receive all completed applications for this vacancy by 4 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2024.





Those who recently applied for the current pending circuit judge vacancy in Division 14 will not need to complete a new application for this vacancy but shall notify the commission in writing of their interest in being considered for the Division 4 vacancy.





The commission expects to meet Monday, November 4, 2024, and if necessary, Tuesday, November 5, 2024, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, 1300 Oak Street, Kansas City, Missouri, to conduct public interviews of the applicants and to select a panel of three nominees for the vacancy. Further details regarding the interviews, including the manner in which applicants and the public will participate, will be announced at a later date. Upon receipt of the nominations, the governor of the State of Missouri will have 60 days to appoint one of the three nominees as circuit judge in Division 4 of the Jackson County circuit court.





Members of the commission are Anthony Rex Gabbert, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District; attorneys Jill Kanatzar and Thomas Porto; and lay members Terry Anderson and Matt Haase.





