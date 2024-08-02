CBP discover narcotics concealed in spare tire of truck at Andrade Port of Entry

ANDRADE, Calif. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Andrade Port of Entry discovered 71.29 pounds of blue fentanyl pills concealed within the spare tire of a truck.

CBP officers at the Andrade Port of Entry discovered 71.29 pounds of blue fentanyl pills concealed within the spare tire of a truck.

On Tuesday at approximately 10:22 a.m., CBP officers conducting primary operations encountered a 46-year-old man driving a 1997 Ford truck applying for admission into the United States from Mexico. After a cursory inspection, CBP officers referred the driver and truck to the secondary inspection area for further examination.

In secondary, non-intrusive scanning technology was used to conduct a comprehensive scan of the truck. CBP officers observed irregularities in the rear area of the truck, where a spare tire was located. A thorough examination performed by CBP officers led to the discovery and extraction from the spare tire of 60 packages containing blue fentanyl pills with a total weight of 71.29 pounds.

The narcotics and truck were seized by CBP officers. The driver was turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.

“CBP is uniquely positioned to detect and seize illicit drugs entering the country, and our multifaceted approach keeps us one step ahead of transnational criminal organizations as they adapt their operations,” said Roque Caza, Port Director for the Area Port of Calexico. “I am extremely proud of our officers’ innovative and relentless efforts to disrupt these drug smuggling attempts.”

This seizure is the result of Operation Apollo, a holistic counter-fentanyl effort that began on Oct. 26, 2023, in southern California, and expanded to Arizona on April 10, 2024. Operation Apollo focuses on intelligence collection and partnerships, and utilizes local CBP field assets augmented by federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial partners to boost resources, increase collaboration, and target the smuggling of fentanyl into the United States.

Follow the Director of CBP’s San Diego Field Office on at @DFOSanDiegoCA for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.