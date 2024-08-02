Press Releases

08/02/2024

Attorney General Tong Joins Coalition Supporting Minnesota Law That Prohibits Concealed Carry by Individuals Under 21

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong joined a coalition of 19 attorneys general filing an amicus brief urging the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit to uphold a Minnesota law prohibiting individuals under the age of 21 from carrying concealed handguns in public.

In the brief, Attorney General Tong and the coalition ask the full court to reconsider its recent three-judge opinion in favor of plaintiffs who challenged the Minnesota law that generally restricts the issuance of concealed carry permits to people ages 21 and up. Connecticut also joined a July 2023 coalition defending the law in the same case.

“Age restrictions on concealed carry permits are lifesaving and commonsense. That’s why Minnesota, Connecticut, and dozens of other states have adopted similar statutes. The lower court ruling will make millions of Americans less safe, and it must be overturned,” said Attorney General Tong.

In the brief, the attorneys general explain that the court’s initial opinion, if not corrected, will raise questions about the constitutionality of similar statutes in more than 30 other states with age restrictions on firearms access. The coalition explained those statutes are constitutional because they are consistent with our country’s historical tradition, in that states have enacted similar laws for over 150 years. The attorneys general argue that the opinion should be reheard because its reasoning, if adopted elsewhere, could threaten the states’ ability to defend and enforce all manner of firearms regulations.

Joining Attorney General Tong in filing the amicus brief are the attorneys general of California, Colorado, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington.

