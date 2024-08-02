Division of Marine Fisheries sinks tugboat on artificial reef off Cape Lookout

The N.C. DEQ Division of Marine Fisheries’ Artificial Reef Program sank a tugboat, Thomas Dann, on Aug 1 at AR-305, off Cape Lookout.

The 106-foot tugboat was constructed in 1981 but suffered a catastrophic fire in 2016. This vessel was donated to the Reef Program by Marinex Construction Co. of Charleston, S.C. Before sinking, the vessel was cleaned extensively in accordance with EPA requirements. Steven’s Towing completed preparation and scuttling of the vessel.

The Thomas Dann joins two other vessels at AR-305, the 183-foot Spar and the 439-foot Aeolus, sunk in 2004 and 1988 respectively. The site also contains 1,700 tons of donated recycled concrete deployed in July 2023. The site is located approximately 28 nautical miles south of Beaufort Inlet in 105 feet of water and is a popular site for fishermen and divers. The approximate position of the Thomas Dann is 34° 16.637’ N, -76° 38.395’ W.

An artificial reef is a manmade underwater structure, typically built to promote marine life in areas with a generally featureless bottom. North Carolina’s 72 artificial reefs serve as crucial spawning and foraging habitat for many commercially and recreationally important fish species.

Download a photo of the ship sinking.