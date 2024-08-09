American Medical Association Adopts New Policy to Increase Access to Naloxone in Public Spaces

American Medical Association now supports co-locating Naloxone to enhance overdose response. NaloxKit's AED Co-location Kit offers a quick retrofit solution.

MARKHAM, ON, CANADA, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In June, the American Medical Association (AMA) House of Delegates adopted several policies aimed at increasing patient access to mental health care services and lifesaving tools, including Naloxone. Among the new initiatives, the AMA's policy now supports co-locating intranasal Naloxone with Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) in public spaces. This strategic move aims to enhance emergency preparedness and prevent opioid overdoses.

Dr. Bobby Mukkamala, AMA's president-elect and chair of the AMA Substance Use and Pain Care Task Force, shared, “By making Naloxone more accessible, particularly where AEDs are located in public spaces, we can help prevent more opioid overdoses and save lives.” The AMA's endorsement highlights the importance of innovative public health solutions and underscores the critical role of comprehensive emergency response systems.

NaloxKit, a company dedicated to combating the opioid crisis, offers a unique solution to support this initiative. The NaloxKit AED Co-location Kit allows for a quick, five-minute retrofit of existing AEDs with Naloxone. This kit is designed to provide first responders, health departments, police departments, universities, and corporations with immediate access to Naloxone, enhancing their ability to respond effectively to opioid overdoses.

In addition to the practical deployment solutions, NaloxKit also offers comprehensive training resources to ensure that personnel are well-prepared to handle overdose situations. Trusted by public safety organizations, NaloxKit's products have been field-tested and are recognized for their reliability and effectiveness.

The AMA's report indicates that the need for Naloxone accessibility is more pressing than ever. CDC data reveals a significant increase in overdose deaths among adolescents, with a 109% rise between 2019 and 2021. The data also shows that while two-thirds of these deadly overdoses had potential bystanders present, Naloxone was administered in only 30% of cases.

As a response to this urgent public health issue, NaloxKit's AED Co-location Kit provides a tangible solution that aligns with the AMA's newly adopted policies. By co-locating Naloxone with AEDs, the aim is to make life-saving interventions more accessible, ensuring that potential overdose situations can be addressed swiftly and effectively.

About NaloxKit

NaloxKit, is dedicated to increasing the accessibility of naloxone to combat the opioid crisis effectively.

NaloxKit.com is a brand specializing in comprehensive solutions for opioid overdose response, particularly with Naloxone (Commercial Name: Narcan) nasal spray. They provide a full range of access solutions purpose built for nasal naloxone deployment, including rugged, insulated carry pouches, demo trainers, voice instruction modules, complete overdose response kits, and AED co-location kits, recently endorsed by the American medical Association. These products are designed to support first responders and support institutions like health departments, police departments, universities and corporations, promoting the co-location and storage of Nasal Naloxone, for quick access in case of an overdose. All of NaloxKit training resources and field-tested products are trusted by public safety organizations.

For more information, please visit www.NaloxKit.com