Governor Katie Hobbs Statement on Call With Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren on EFRI Transport of Uranium Ore through Tribal Lands

Phoenix, AZ – Governor Katie Hobbs released the following statement on her call with Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren on the EFRI transport of uranium ore through tribal lands: “Tonight, I spoke with President Nygren about EFRI’s transport of uranium ore through tribal lands. I committed to being a partner to the Navajo Nation as they navigate the dispute and shared actions the State is taking to ensure a resolution. “As of Tuesday night, my administration worked with EFRI to voluntarily agree to pause ore shipments through Navajo lands to give both sides an opportunity to engage in good faith negotiations. I have also instructed DEMA to partner with tribal law enforcement and assist the Navajo Nation’s emergency management team in developing an emergency response plan in the event of a road incident. Additionally, my administration has asked EFRI, and they have agreed to engage in ongoing discussions with stakeholders regarding safety concerns surrounding Pinyon Plain Mine and uranium ore transport. My hope is that these steps, and good faith negotiations between both parties during the temporary pause, will bring an acceptable solution. “I recognize the fraught history of uranium mining and the devastating impacts it has historically had on tribal nations. That’s why I have called on the federal government to remediate sites and invest in the cleanup of contaminated state and tribal lands. I also strongly support extending and expanding the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act to provide assistance to those affected by uranium mining and nuclear testing. As I always have, I will continue to be an advocate for every Arizonan and protect the safety and well-being of our communities.”