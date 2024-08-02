Submit Release
COMMISSIONER MILLER REMINDS FAMILIES TO APPLY FOR FREE AND REDUCED PRICE SCHOOL MEALS

Eligible children may eat the meals free or at a reduced price during the 2024-2025 school year

AUSTIN – Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller urges parents and guardians to request and return applications for free and reduced-price meals from their students' schools. Submitting these applications ensures eligible children can receive meals at no cost or a reduced price during the 2024-2025 school year. Schools determine eligibility based on household income, participation in other federal nutrition programs, or status as a foster child, homeless, runaway, migrant, or displaced by a declared disaster.

“The household application is crucial for keeping our kids healthy with balanced, professionally prepared school meals,” said Commissioner Miller. “School partners across Texas work hard to plan, prepare, and serve nutritious meals to every student. Families can support these efforts by submitting applications for free and reduced-price meals and encouraging their children to eat in the school cafeteria.”

Schools provide the applications online, and in campus offices and cafeterias; only one application needs to be completed per household. The school will notify families of their eligibility once the application is processed.

Students at certain campuses that participate in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) are not required to submit a household application. Students at CEP campuses eat at no cost to the household.

The Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) administers the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs in Texas. In addition to requesting an application, Commissioner Miller and TDA encourage families to contact their school nutrition department for more information about school meals in the 2024-2025 school year.

