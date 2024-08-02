NEWS RELEASE: Nominees announced for two Fifth District Court vacancies

Submit Release
Aug. 2, 2024

Contact:

Emma Williams 

Office of the Governor

(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov

Nominees announced for two Fifth District Court vacancies

SALT LAKE CITY (Aug. 2, 2024) – The Fifth District Judicial Nominating Commission has selected nominees for two vacancies on the Fifth District Court. These positions result from the retirement of Judge Eric A. Ludlow, October 1, 2024, and the appointment of Judge Ann Marie McIff Allen to the United States District Court for the District of Utah, April 15, 2024.

The nominees for the vacancy are: Meb Anderson, Assistant Attorney General, Education Division Director, Utah Attorney General’s Office; Ryan Christiansen, Attorney/Section Director, Utah Attorney General’s Office; Chad Dotson, County Attorney, Iron County Attorney’s Office; K. Jake Graff, Managing Partner, Graff Van, PLLC, Justice Court Judge, Santa Clara City and Hildale City; Susan Hunt, Instructor of the Practice, Utah Tech University; EJay Overson, Assistant Professor, Southern Utah University, Owner, Overson Legal &amp; Mediation, PLLC.

Written comments can be submitted to the Fifth District Judicial Nominating Commission at

judicialvacancies@utah.gov or Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, P.O. Box 142330, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-2330. The deadline for written comments is noon Aug. 12, 2024. The

Nominating Commission may request further information or conduct an investigation of the  nominees after reviewing public comments. After the public comment period, the names will be sent to Gov. Spencer J. Cox, who will have 30 days to make an appointment. Gov. Cox’s appointee is subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.

###

