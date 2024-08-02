Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,140 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,924 in the last 365 days.

Jose Briceno Joins Guggenheim Securities to Expand Energy Investment Banking Practice

NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Jose Briceno has joined the firm’s Energy investment banking practice as a Senior Managing Director. Mr. Briceno is based in Guggenheim’s Houston office and will focus on expanding the firm’s upstream oil and gas investment banking business.

Mr. Briceno brings approximately 14 years of industry and investment banking experience to Guggenheim. He joins the firm from NextEra Energy, where he served as Executive Director, Assistant Treasurer, and Head of Corporate Finance. Prior to his time at NextEra Energy, Mr. Briceno worked as a Managing Director covering the energy sector at Barclays.

“We are pleased to welcome Jose to Guggenheim,” said Mark Van Lith, CEO of Guggenheim Securities. “Jose’s extensive industry knowledge and investment banking experience make him a strong addition to our energy business. We look forward to his continued success at the firm.”

Mr. Briceno earned his B.S. in mechanical engineering from Simon Bolivar University and his MBA from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

About Guggenheim Securities

Guggenheim Securities is the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. Guggenheim Securities offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. Guggenheim Securities is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, London, Menlo Park, and San Francisco. For more information, please visit GuggenheimSecurities.com, follow us on LinkedIn, or contact us at GSinfo@GuggenheimPartners.com or 212.518.9200.

About Guggenheim Partners

Guggenheim Partners is a diversified financial services firm that delivers value to its clients through two primary businesses: Guggenheim Investments, a premier global asset manager and investment advisor, and Guggenheim Securities, a leading investment banking and capital markets business. Guggenheim’s professionals are based in offices around the world, and our commitment is to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity while advancing the strategic interests of our clients. Learn more at GuggenheimPartners.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @GuggenheimPtnrs.

Media Contact

Steven Lee        
Guggenheim Securities
212.293.2811
Steven.Lee@guggenheimpartners.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Jose Briceno Joins Guggenheim Securities to Expand Energy Investment Banking Practice

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more