GOVSI Podcast: A well-designed system of protection and rescue is essential for a successful first response

SLOVENIA, August 2 - Srečko Šestan has been the best-known representative of Civil Protection for many years and is one of the first to reassure worried people when a crisis arises. He has been employed at the Ministry of Defence since 1996, but was involved in protection against natural and other disasters even before that. In the 12 years of his service as the Civil Protection Commander, he activated the National Emergency Response Plan 16 times to fight the unpredictable effects of natural and other disasters. In leading many crisis responses over these years, he has earned people's trust and respect. He is thoughtful, professional, dedicated and has a sense of belonging, solidarity and humanitarianism.

