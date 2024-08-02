Automotive Headrest Market to Reach $18.4 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 5.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global automotive electric headrest market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as rise in auto production and growth for powered seats in midsegment cars and SUVs and shared mobility.

Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Automotive Headrest Market by Type (Fixed Headrest, 2-way Headrest and 4-way Headrest), and Application (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032”. The global automotive headrest market was valued at $11.2 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach $18.4 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2032.



Prime Determinants Of Growth

The global automotive headrest market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as the need for powered seats in midsegment cars and SUVs and d increase in sales of electric and luxury vehicles. However, high cost of advanced modular seats hinders the market growth. Moreover, growing demand for electric vehicles offers remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global market.

Report Coverage & Details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2022 $11.2 Billion Market Size in 2032 $18.4 Billion CAGR 5.9% No. of Pages in Report 233 Segments Covered Type, Application, and Region Drivers Need for Powered Seats in Midsegment Cars and SUVs Increase in Sales of Electric and Luxury Vehicles Opportunities Growing focus on Autonomous Car and Increasing Preference for Ride Sharing Restraint High cost of advanced modular seats compared to conventional

Segment Highlights

The 4-way headrest segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

A 4-way headrest gives passengers more comfort and support by allowing them to adjust the head rest position. Passengers can adjust the side cushions to the desired angle, in addition to sliding up and down. As a result, vehicle OEMs started to provide it as an option. Jeep, for example, provides a 4-way option in its 'Cherokee model.' Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts Co. Ltd. is now the only supplier of 4-way headrests for autos. As consumers demand more comfortable seating, the market for 4-way car headrests is anticipated to expand during the forecast period.

Powered seats are often seen as a luxury feature, and they can add to the overall appeal of a midsegment car. As technology advances, this feature is becoming more affordable in terms of cost, so it has a higher reach with a broader range of customers. For instance, SUVs are becoming increasingly popular, and many vehicles have powered seats. This drives the demand for powered seats in the midsegment car market, as many buyers are looking for SUVs with the same level of comfort and luxury as a premium car.

The passenger car segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

The increasing expenditure on passenger and driver comfort. The development of premium features and the surge in passenger vehicle numbers in Europe and North America significantly contribute to this growth. Also, there is rise in demand for SUVs and luxury vehicles in emerging markets. Automotive manufacturers are continuously innovating electronic technologies, which create new opportunities for the application of automotive headrest in passenger cars. This trend is further bolstered by the emphasis on enhancing vehicle comfort and the integration of advanced climate control systems.

Regional Outlook

The Asia-Pacific automotive headrest market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, rapid urbanization and rise in disposable incomes in countries such as China, India, and Japan have led to increased automobile sales, thus boosting the demand for automotive headrests. Moreover, there is a growing emphasis on vehicle safety standards in the region, propelled by stringent government regulations and increase in awareness among consumers regarding the importance of safety features. As a result, automotive manufacturers are focusing on incorporating advanced headrest technologies such as active headrest systems to enhance occupant protection.

Key Players

Lear Corporation

Adient PLC

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Faurecia SE

Windsor Machine Group

Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co

Jifeng Automotive

Woodbridge

Yanfeng International Seating Systems Co., Ltd

Faurecia SE

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global automotive headrest market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Report Review

The automotive headrest market is experiencing several notable trends driven by advancements in vehicle safety, comfort, and technology. One significant trend is the increasing focus on enhancing passenger safety through advanced headrest designs that offer better protection against whiplash injuries during rear-end collisions. This has led to the development of active headrest systems that automatically adjust their position in the event of a crash to minimize injury? .

Another trend is the integration of comfort and convenience features into headrests, such as adjustable and memory foam headrests that improve passenger comfort during long drives. Manufacturers are also incorporating infotainment systems, such as embedded screens and speakers, into headrests to enhance the in-car entertainment experience.

The use of advanced materials and ergonomic designs is also becoming more prevalent. These innovations aim to reduce the weight of headrests while maintaining their structural integrity and comfort. Additionally, there is a growing emphasis on aesthetic customization, allowing consumers to choose headrests that match their personal preferences and vehicle interiors.

Lastly, the rising adoption of electric and autonomous vehicles is influencing headrest designs, as these vehicles often feature innovative interior layouts and require headrests that can accommodate different seating positions and orientations. This trend is pushing manufacturers to develop more versatile and adaptive headrest solutions

