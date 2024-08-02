Submit Release
Exagen Inc. to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), a leading provider of autoimmune testing solutions, today announced its participation in the Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference, which takes place August 13-15, 2024, at the InterContinental Boston Hotel in Boston, MA. John Aballi, Exagen’s President and Chief Executive Officer will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, August 14th, at 2:30 PM ET. Interested parties may access the webcast of the presentation using a link on Exagen’s website at https://investors.exagen.com/events.

About Exagen Inc.

Exagen is a leading provider of autoimmune testing and its purpose as an organization is to provide clarity in autoimmune disease decision making with the goal of improving patients’ clinical outcomes. Exagen is located in San Diego County, California.

For more information, please visit Exagen.com or follow @ExagenInc on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Contact:
Ryan Douglas
Exagen Inc.
ir@exagen.com
760.560.1525


