Boundless secures position as the UK’s No.1 Gut Health Snack with £1.5 million investment

LONDON, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a recent investment round of £1.5 million, Boundless has secured its position as the UK’s Number One Gut Health Bagged Snack. This successful raise comes from notable industry investors, including Graze co-founder Ben Jones and ex-Head of M&S Food. Despite the challenging landscape for female-led businesses in the UK, Boundless’ latest raise puts Founder & CEO Cathy Moseley in the top 10% of FMCG female founders.

Boundless’ growth and dominance in the market is evident in their metrics; with the value of sales up by 110.2% year-on-year and volume up by 171%. The company's value share in the "Better For You" category is leading at a rate 1.6 times faster than its closest competitor, marking a 58% year-on-year growth. This trajectory has firmly established Boundless as the pioneering leaders of Gut Health within BFY snacking.

Alongside the latest investment raise, Boundless’ growth continues further across new foodservice wins with the UK’s largest wholesalers Bidfood, Brakes and Foodbuy, increasing their distribution by over 2000% and becoming the first gut health snacking offering for these foodservice giants.

Cathy Moseley, Founder of Boundless, commented, “I’m incredibly proud to announce Boundless as the UK’s number one gut health bagged snack, having contributed to 13% of the "better for you” crisp growth and driving penetration where this key metric is in decline at a category level. Boundless’ market share is growing faster than category in major retailers at 5.1% vs category at 0.2. With our current trajectory, Boundless is on their way to owning 1% of the Better For You category by the end of the financial year.”


