Minister Thembi Simelane condemns attack on court officials at Mamelodi Magistrates’ Court

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Ms Thembi Simelane, strongly condemns the brutal attack on a Prosecutor and a Stenographer at the Mamelodi Magistrates’ Court yesterday (01 August 2024).

Preliminary reports indicate that the suspect, convicted of common robbery and damage to property by the Magistrate, broke a bottle and attempted to stab both the Prosecutor and Stenographer immediately after the verdict was delivered.

As the Police are currently investigating the matter, the Department is unable to disclose further details at this time. However, senior management from the Department has visited the Mamelodi Court and all staff affected by the incident will receive trauma counselling support.

Minister Simelane has denounced this act of violence in the strongest terms, stating, “We will not tolerate such acts of violence in our courts. The suspect will be prosecuted for committing this crime. It is essential that our courts remain free to fulfil their constitutionally mandated role in administering justice without fear of harm. Any assault on court officials undermines the authority of the state and will not be tolerated.”

In response to this incident, the Minister has directed the Department to urgently conduct a comprehensive security and risk assessment, identify any potential lapses and implement immediate measures to address any gaps.

