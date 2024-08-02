Big Idea Ventures Portfolio Company Uproot Inc. Acquired by Leading Plant-Based Beverage Brand Califia Farms

NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Idea Ventures, a global investment leader within the food-tech, agri-tech, and materials science sectors, is happy to announce that its portfolio company Uproot Inc. was acquired by leading, premium, plant-based beverage brand Califia Farms LLC.



Uproot Inc.’s dispensing system provides a convenient and sustainable solution for delivering healthy and delicious plant-based milks to health-conscious consumers. Big Idea Ventures was the company’s first investor and the Uproot team took part in the Big Idea Ventures’ New Protein Fund I accelerator program back in 2020.

“Since they began, the Uproot team has been absolutely focused on providing a range of products which add significant sustainability gains to the food services category and Universities in particular. We believe the Uproot team will be a great addition to Califia Farms,” said Big Idea Ventures’ founder and Managing General Partner Andrew D.Ive.

The Uproot team, including the two founders, will be joining the Califia team. Through the acquisition, Califia will expand its portfolio of products and services. Uproot operates over 150 dispensers at leading college and university campuses across the U.S. and other dining locations.

"Jacob and I founded Uproot to bring great plant-based milks to college dining and other food services. We are excited to continue this mission with Califia Farms because they share our commitment to nutrition and sustainability," said Kevin Eve, founder of Uproot. "Together with Califia Farms, we will be able to offer more delightful, dispensed plant-based products and better serve our customers!"

Uproot's acquisition marks the Big Idea Ventures New Protein Fund I's fifth exit, underscoring our commitment to fostering groundbreaking innovations in the food industry. This achievement not only highlights the potential for future successes but also sets a precedent for the transformative impact the firm aims to continue with its second fund, the Global Food Innovation Fund II. For those interested in learning more about the firm’s mission to revolutionize the global food landscape and explore investment opportunities, please visit our website or contact our team for further information.

About Big Idea Ventures

Big Idea Ventures is a global investment leader within the food-tech, agri-tech, and materials science sectors. We specialize in investing in the most innovative and sustainable technology companies worldwide. We combine capital and partnerships to drive economic growth and build new food ecosystems. By creating and supporting trailblazing companies we aim to reduce the climate impact of food production and sustainably feed the world. Big Idea Ventures has teams in New York, Paris and Singapore and has invested in more than 110 companies across 30 countries.

Press contact: Olivia Chavassieu, news@bigideaventures.com

About Uproot

Uproot's mission is to bring sustainable, nutritious plant-based milk to college dining and other food services. Uproot launched a plant-based milk dispenser program in 2022 and now operates over 150 dispensers at colleges, k-12 schools and hospitals across the country. The Uproot dispenser program serves oatmilk, soymilk, and chocolate peamilk to meet the growing demand for plant-based milk. Uproot is headquartered in New York City and was founded by Kevin Eve and Jacob Conway.